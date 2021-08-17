Former football boss passes on





Former Kenya Football Federation (KFF) chairman Maina Kariuki has passed on.

Kariuki who took over the running of the football body from Peter Kenneth in 2000 is reported to have passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, owing to Covid-19 complications.

All Africa Sports news reports he will be laid to rest on August 20, 2021.

Kariuki will be remembered for his efforts to professionalize the management of the game through the corporate approach formula.

He also oversaw some successes, and specifically Kenya’s qualification to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

His stint at the helm was also punctuated with controversy, and especially the reported loss of Sh1 million gate collections in a match involving Kenya and Swaziland in Mombasa.

He was also hauled before court on charges of embezzling funds meant for football development.

He is the third football official to pass on owing to Covid-19 complications in the past year. Others are Mohammed Hatimy and Mohammed Omar.