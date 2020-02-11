Football clubs benefit from OdiBets, FKF grassroots partnership

Teams from Kisii and Nyamira counties were in the weekend handed jerseys and other in-kind provisions courtesy of a partnership between Football Kenya Federation and leading online gaming firm Odibets.

This comes as the actualization of a partnership between the Federation and the online betting firm, FKF’s grass-root County Leagues partner, took shape.

Last week, the OdiMtaani wave toured Bungoma, Busia and Kakamega counties after touring Kitale, Kericho, Nakuru and Bomet Counties.

Late last year, Nairobi Clubs felt the heat of the OdiMtaani initiative, with more than 100 clubs receiving jersey sets for their home and away matches.

The company pledged to work with FKF to pay referees during matches and organize an award ceremony for the winners at the end of the season.