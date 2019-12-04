FKF to unveil new lucrative deal signed with betting firm

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has signed a lucrative sponsorship deal with an unnamed betting firm.

Nairobi News has learnt that the secret deal was signed on Monday and will run for a period of three years.

Snippets of the sponsorship indicate that the deal will target football talent at the grassroots level across the country and will provide a chance for young footballers in the country to showcase their talents at the top level.

A source privy to the happenings, who didn’t want to be named, told Nairobi News that the sponsorship agreement will go a long way in spotting and nurturing talent in the country.

“FKF and the new partners have signed a three-year deal which will target the growth of grassroots football across the country,” the source mentioned.

Commenting on the deal, FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirmed they had penned a multi-million Shilling deal with a betting firm but declined to divulge more details on the company involved.

Mr Otieno expressed happiness regarding the deal stating that full details of the deal will be announced on Thursday.

The CEO at the same time expressed optimism that other corporate entities would tag along in line with such sponsorship deals to support football and related talent in the country.

“It is true we have sealed another sponsorship with a betting firm but the finer details will be made public during the signing ceremony at a Nairobi Hotel on Thursday. We are very happy that at least for now, we are attracting sponsorship which has eluded the federation for some time,” Otieno stated.