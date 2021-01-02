Five family members found dead in Nairobi

Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai speaks during the launch of the Digital Occurrence Book at Buru Buru Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2020. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Five members of a family were found dead in their house in Githurai 45, Kiambu County on Saturday.

According to a police report, neighbours became suspicious after the caretaker identified as Jacob Karumba, his wife and their three children were not seen leaving their house for a while.

They then broke into the house and found the bodies.

A Charcoal jiko was also found in the house. They were all in bed, a suggestion that they died in their sleep after inhaling Carbon Monoxide.

Ruiru Sub County Commander Phineas Ringera said the preliminary assessment of the scene has revealed they inhaled carbon monoxide.

“When neighbours broke into the house, they found the bodies of Karumba, 32, his wife Doris and three children aged eight, six and three months old on the bed, a jiko is believed to have been the source of the carbon monoxide,” he said.

The police chief said the man also sells boiled maize in the estate “and the charcoal jiko he has been using in the business was the one found in the house. It appears fire was not extinguished.”

All the five bodies have been moved to the morgue.