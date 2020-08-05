Five family members arrested over the murder of 55-year-old woman





Police in Machakos county have arrested five members of a family in connection to an arson attack following a land dispute that led to the death of a 55-year-old woman.

Police also said the arson attack left the deceased Juliana Mwikali’s husband and son with serious injuries. Father and son are currently admitted in hospital.

According to Jackson Makau, the son of the deceased, his uncles and cousins attacked him early Saturday morning around 5am.

The relatives, who appeared hell-bent on wiping out the family, are also alleged to have attacked Mwikali’s husband Nelson Ngui, who is still nursing the panga cuts on several parts of his body.

According to Ngui, his nephews followed him to his other home in Mtito Andei to attack him.

The assailants had accused Ngui of delaying in sub-dividing the piece of land in contention that is located in Kyambuko, in Machakos county.

According to Chief Investigation Officer Rhoda Kanyi, the five family members, who are in police custody, will face murder charges.