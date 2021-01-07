Fight over husband lands woman in court





A 22-year old woman has admitted to assaulting a fellow woman whom she accuses of snatching her husband.

Lucy Nyanchera Ombuka admits to willfully and unlawfully assaulting Martha Osoro and inflicting injuries on her in Raila slums, in Langata sub-county of Nairobi on January 2.

She also admitted to stealing Osoro’s phone during the assault and handling stolen property after she was found with the phone. Prosecution counsel Ann Kirimi confirmed the phone had been recovered by the police.

The prosecution explained Osoro, 32, received a call from a friend who overheard Ombuka swearing she was looking for her to ‘teach her a lesson’.

She visited the friend who later escorted her home but Ombuka allegedly stormed in immediately.

The suspect is said to have strangled the complainant and rained blows and fists on her before they were separated.

Ombuka is then said to have left with Osoro’s phone, which she termed as the “fornication gadget” she was using to communicate with her husband. Police recovered at her house during the search.

She will be locked up at the Langata police station while awaiting sentencing at the Kibera Law Courts.