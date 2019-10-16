Ferry tragedy victims’ family receive money from KFS and insurance company

The Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) has on Tuesday made a donation of Sh200,000 towards the funeral arrangement of two victims who plunged into the Indian ocean.

Miriam Kighenda and her 4-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu plunged into the Indian Ocean on board MV harambee a fortnight ago.

“Today the Government(KFS) has donated Ksh.. 200,000 towards assisting the family of the late Mariam Kighenda and daughter Amanda Mutheu in burial preparation,” read part of a tweet posted by KFS.

KFS further expressed their deepest sympathies to the family.

The two victims’ bodies were recovered last week on Friday evening, 13 days after their vehicle plunged into the sea.

Burial arrangement are currently ongoing in Makueni county where Kighenda’s husband, John Wambua, hails from.

On Monday the insurance company that had covered the vehicle that plunged into the ocean also paid out Mr Wambua.

The claims were made on October 7, 2019 by the Mayfair Insurance Company, Mombasa branch.

According to sources who spoke to Nairobi News Mr Wambua received Sh682,500 from the insurer for the vehicle registration number KCB 289C.