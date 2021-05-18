Khaligraph triumphs at MTN Uganda fete

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones performs during the NRGWave Festival in Mombasa on December 29, 2019 at Mombasa Sports Club. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Kenyan artist Khaligraph Jones, real name Brian Robert Ouko, has won the best rapper of the year award in East Africa.

Simply known as Khaligraph in Kenyan circles, the rapper, known among others, for his Yego hit, beat several other contestants at the 2021 MTN Uganda Hip Hop Awards.

An excited Khaligraph beat compatriots Nyashinski, Femi One, King Kaka, and Tanzanian Joh Makini, who were also in the running to win the award.

“Thank You @mtnug the OG has been respected,” he wrote.

This year’s awards marked the fifth season of the event that recognizes hip hop as the genre that cuts across all walks of life, and the second season running that Khaligraph is earning a podium finish at a continental award ceremony.

Last year, he was also honoured as the best rapper in Africa by Soundcity MVP Awards.

He brought home the award, beating Nyashinski, Nigeria’s Falz, and Ghana’s Sarkodie, among others.

The rapper was also nominated for the 2020 BET Awards for Best International Flow Award but lost out to UK’s Stormzy.

Khaligraph had also been nominated in the much anticipated MTV Music Africa Awards, which was scheduled to go down in Kampala, Uganda on February, 20, 2021.

However, the event got postponed without a word from the organisers.

Kenyans who had been Nominated in the 2021 MAMA’s awards are; Khaligraph Jones in the Best Hip Hop Category, Sauti Sol, Ethic Entertainment in the Best Group Category and Nadia Mukami in the Best Fan-Base Award Category.