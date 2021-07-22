Ex-street girl earns Wings to Fly scholarship

Group Managing Director and Group CEO, Equity Group Holdings James Mwangi with former Wings to Fly beneficiary Marianna Wanjiru Kariuki (R) at the Wings to Fly and Elimu Scholarships commissioning event at Pangani Girls on July 20, 2021. This year, the Wings to Fly and Elimu Scholarships have benefitted 10,705 scholars bringing the total number of beneficiaries of the comprehensive secondary school scholarships offered through Equity Group Foundation to 37,009. DIANA NGILA | NAIROBI

When God’s favor is upon you, you can move from grass to grace.

These are the words of Mariana Wanjiru, 20, a beneficiary of Wings to Fly, a scholarship program by Equity Bank, which aims to educate clever and needy students.

Wanjiru, an ex-street kid is the latest beneficiary of this program.

“I used to sleep in the street with no place to call home. I ate left-over foodstuff from dumping sites and collected plastics to sell. I never knew I would be the person I am today,” she told Nairobi News.

After getting help from well-wishers, Wanjiru and her family were able to get a house at Mathare (Mlango Kubwa) where she got enrolled at a nearby primary school.

Through her teacher’s guide, she applied for the Wing’s to Fly program and was qualified.

During the visit of the beneficiaries’ homes conducted by the Equity Bank coordinators, the Chief Executive Manager of Equity Bank Dr. James Mwangi was moved and decided to hold her hand for mentorship.

“I thank Dr. Mwangi for his dedication and the heart to help vulnerable young youths coming from informal settlements within Nairobi,” she said.

Wanjiru scored the highest grades in her Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) is set to join a University outside Kenya courtesy of Wings to Fly scholarship.

Since the foundation of Wing’s to Fly program in 2018, millions of students have benefited from such a heart-moving program.

In partnership with the Kenyan government, World Bank, KCB bank, and well-wishers, Equity has been offering scholarships for children who score 350 marks in their KCPE to continue with their studies.