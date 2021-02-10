Eric Omondi meets CS Balala





Eric Omondi could yet get his wish to become Magical Kenya ambassador.

This after the comedian posted a video of himself in a meeting with Tourism CS Najib Balala at his office.

Although he did not divulge more information about the outcome of the meeting, Omondi’s fans have already drawn their conclusions.

Their assumptions founded by the caption and background music playing in the background hinting that the comedian might have sealed the deal.

“Magical Kenya KEKEKE,” wrote Eric Omondi.

During a recent interview with Radio Maisha’s Konnect Show, the comedian claimed he was in talks with the government to replace British supermodel Naomi Campbell as Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador.

CS Balala however refuted the claim at the time, indicating his office was not in talks with Omondi.

Last month, the Tourism CS appointed British supermodel Naomi Campbell as the Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador.

Balala said Campbell’s appointment to promote Kenyan tourism abroad is meant to strengthen the domestic market and not take away anything from it.

The news of her appointment stirred controversy among Kenyans with many expressing their displeasure on social media.