England’s black players targeted on social media after Italy’s loss





England’s black players have been subjected to racist abuse after the country’s loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Despite scoring first, the Three Lions lost 3-2 to the Azzuri in a dramatic penalty shootout at the Wembley Stadium in London, after a one-all stalemate in regulation and extra time.

Incidentally, three black English players namely Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford failed to convert their penalties.

This could have provided the motivation for a stupid social media user to target Saka on Instagram.

“Go Back to Nigeria,” the user, who is yet to be identified, posted a reply on one of Saka’s posts on Instagram.

Saka, who turns out for English Premier League club Arsenal, was born in England to Nigerian parents.

The teenager has been one of the outstanding players for club and country in the past year.

The racist comment has been termed ‘disgusting’ by England’s Football Association (FA).

We've issued a statement after a number of @England players were subjected to racist abuse online following the #EURO2020 final: https://t.co/B7gB180OQa — The FA (@FA) July 12, 2021

“We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team,’ said the FA in a statement.

‘We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

‘We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore the government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences.

‘Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse.’

Saka has been one of the stars of the tournament for England, making four appearances and putting in some fantastic displays.

Saka has received overwhelming support on social media.

#SayNoToRacism these 3 kings represented themselves so well in #EURO2020 and a single penalty got all of #englandfans being racist against them. People always show you who they are in the end. Congrats to #ITA say no to #racism pic.twitter.com/JHcHYHx4ms — thedadhomie🇯🇲🇨🇦(AttemptAFreeThrow) (@thedadhomie) July 12, 2021