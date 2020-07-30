Embakasi is now a Covid-19 hotspot

Nurses in protective gear at Mbagathi Hospital during the launch of an isolation and treatment centre for the new coronavirus dubbed Covid-19. PHOTO | FILE

The government on Tuesday designated Embakasi sub-county in Nairobi as a Covid-19 hotspot and said it is considering introduction of more stringent measures to contain the virus.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe warned those living in the area that they should be worried as the number of infections reported in Nairobi so far has reached 11,023 with Embakasi’s rising faster than any other location in the capital.

“In Nairobi, for example, Embakasi has now become a hotspot, if you are staying in Embakasi, you should be worried since it is turning as one of the hotspots in Nairobi, we might be forced to introduce further measures to protect our people,” Kagwe said.

Out of the 448 cases recorded in Nairobi on Tuesday, Embakasi (East, West and South, Central North) led with 178 cases.

HIGHEST NUMBERS

On July 23, Embakasi also recorded the highest numbers with 98 cases. On July 26 it recorded 75 cases, while on July 24 it recorded 65 cases.

The CS threatened to take further measures to contain the spread of the disease in some of the areas with fast rising numbers of infection.

In June Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate and Mombasa’s Old Town emerged as hotspots and the government imposed cessation of movement into and out of the two areas for 15 days.

On Tuesday, Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 18,585 with 606 new positive cases.