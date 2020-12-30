Electoral body apologizes for misleading tweet

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati duirng a past address to the media at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has apologized for a typo in one of its tweets that has evoked discussions on social media.

Through its official handles, the Commission erroneously referred to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as the Burning Bridges Initiative.

The messaging was aimed at referencing the signature verification exercise for the BBI process which commenced at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Wednesday under the stewardship of the Commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati.

“Happening now: the launch of the Burning Bridges Initiative supporters verification Exercise at the Bomas of Kenya,” read the tweet, which was soon after deleted.

IEBC quickly responded with another tweet that read; “Earlier today, the Commission posted a tweet on the launch of the Verification of BBI supporters. However, there was a typographical error in the tweet which was made inadvertently. The error does NOT in any way reflect the position of the Commission or its staff.”

The Building Bridges Initiative is a political process championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, that seeks to among others, change the constitution to introduce aspects that will encourage Kenyans to live peacefully especially during the electioneering period.

Kenyans as expected had this to say.

“Why are you guys apologizing for the TRUTH? John 8:32 Says, Then you will know the TRUTH and the TRUTH shall set you free. If you stick to the TRUTH that it’s a Burning Bridges Initiative, you’ll understand those signatures were taken under duress,” said @jim_munene.

“A referee is never allowed to make errors and mistakes, because one mistake from him/her results in the unfairness of the game, leading to a disadvantage of one team. Such errors politically can lead to a dangerous path, a path that might define our future and history negatively. Beware,” wrote @historykenya101.

“Please explain how burning and building are related so as to be a mistake, you have just shown us where your position is as an institution,” commented @SmilesSugaray.

“Apology not accepted. He was right, why apologize?” asked @OtotoHaron.

“That is not an error. It is the truth. Congratulations IEBC,” said @Mugowachira4.