Eastleigh turned into a ghost town by Covid-19 lockdown

All that came to a screeching halt on Wednesday night when the government stopped all forms of trade and movement in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. By Thursday morning, the bustling neighbourhood looked like a ghost town.

Helpless residents, who had not managed to relocate, watched as police took over their neighbourhood. The streets remained largely empty as the General Service Unit was deployed for the first time to deal with the coronavirus situation.

A crack unit comprising officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the intelligence service, with the help of mobile service providers, was deployed to trace those who had made contact with people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Security sources told the Nation that over 200 people had been identified and rounded up by last evening. They will be tested next week after completing a week in quarantine.

There are indications that this number could rise to more than 1,000 by the end of the weekend.

The government expressed concern over a large number of residents who escaped on Wednesday night to their relatives in South B and South C estates.

“For those welcoming those (family) members, you are placing yourself in danger. Those within these areas, please remain in there,” Health Cabinet Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman warned.

“Prophet Muhammad said that if you hear there is a plague in a land do not enter it and if you are in a land and it is visited by a plague do not leave it,” the CAS quoted the Koran to appeal to the predominant Muslim community in the area.

FOOD SUPPLIES

Roadblocks were mounted near Rikana Supermarket and at St Theresa along First Avenue. The road links Eastleigh with Shauri Moyo, Makongeni and Pangani. Along General Waruinge Street, roadblocks were placed at Kariokor Roundabout, Pumwani Maternity and Madina Mall Roundabouts. Riots broke out in some areas, forcing the GSU to use tear gas cannons.

Expectant mothers going to Pumwani Maternity were forced to show their medical documents while those who said they were visiting their patients were not allowed.

Most residents said they feared they would not get food supplies for breaking their fast in the evening.