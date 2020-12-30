EACC bans Sonko, Waititu





The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has permanently barred former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko and his Kiambu counterpart Ferdinand Waititu from holding public office.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the anti-corruption body said it considers a person disqualified from running for a public office if they have been dismissed from office or have misused and abuse state office in contravention of Chapter Six of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012.

“The commission considers a person is disqualified from holding public office if the person has been dismissed or otherwise removed from office for contravention of Chapter 6 of the Constitution or its enabling legislation, in accordance with Article 75 (3) of the Constitution,” the statement signed by EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak stated.

The anti-graft watchdog further noted a person is disqualified if they are found to have misused or abused a state office or public office.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the finding contemplated in these clauses includes the finding of a court of law and any other competent agency mandated to interpret or apply the Constitution,” the agency added.

Waititu had on Monday declared interest in vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat after being cleared by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) to contest.

His interest came a year after he lost the Kiambu gubernatorial seat after the Senate upheld his impeachment by the Kiambu County Assembly on claims of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

And just like Waititu, Sonko was also sent home after senators voted to uphold his impeachment by the Nairobi County Assembly on multiple charges related to gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

Last week the poll agency said it will publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in party primaries and the dates of the party primaries within seven days of receipt of the names of the candidates.

Campaigns for the upcoming elections will begin on January 18 and end on February 15, 2021.