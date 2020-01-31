Driver who ran over and killed cop to be detained for seven more days

A motorist accused of running over and killing a traffic police officer will spend seven more days in police custody to allow for an investigation, the court ordered on Thursday.

Edward Njoroge, the driver of matatu registration KCH 796R belonging to Aberdereline Sacco, was arraigned before Milimani magistrate Martha Nanzushi under a miscellaneous application.

According to a police report, the driver was carrying unidentified plastics when he was flagged down by officer Peter Lukote at a roadblock at Lang’ata underpass on the Southern By-pass.

According to Lang’ata OCPD Gregory Mutiso, the officer signaled the driver of the 14-seater matatu to stop and asked him to hand over his license while holding onto the door handle.

The officer further stated that the driver refused to hand over the document resulting in a tussle and it’s then that he engaged his gear and drove off.

Lukote accidentally fell on the road and the matatu ran over him.

The officer’s colleagues alerted their counterparts at various roadblocks on the runaway vehicle as they rushed their colleagues to Nairobi West Hospital.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives who were nearby pursued the matatu and the driver was intercepted and arrested at Kikuyu town.

The officer later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Nairobi West Hospital.

A police statement seen by Nairobi News indicates that Lukote’s body was taken to Montezuma Funeral Home in Nairobi.

A post-mortem conducted confirmed that he died from multiple injuries caused by blunt-force trauma.