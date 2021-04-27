DPP: We’re not dropping charges against fake gold scam suspect Jared Otieno

Jared Kiasa Otieno at the Milimani Law Court on Monday, May 27, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Tuesday denied reports that his office intends to withdraw a Sh23 million case against fake gold scam suspect Jared Otieno.

The DPP was reacting to reports published by a local daily alleging that he intended to withdraw the charges as one of the key witnesses had reportedly gone missing.

Haji, in a statement, said the case against Mr Otieno as well as four other suspects is still very much alive and that he had no intention whatsoever of withdrawing it.

The DPP explained that the case came up for mention on Monday but could not proceed because one of the accused persons failed to turn up.

He added that the case is scheduled for mention on Tuesday to take hearing dates.

Contrary to an article appearing on @PeopleDailyKe of 26/4/2021, the Ksh 23 million fake gold case against Jared Otieno and 4 others is still ongoing and the DPP Noordin Haji has no intention of withdrawing it.#HakiNaUsawa pic.twitter.com/4FAqFFxcbj — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) April 27, 2021

In 2019, Otieno, who is facing fraud charges in Sh300 million in fake gold transaction was released on Sh1.5 million cash bail.

The others in the case include Mr Ricky Thomas Ochieng’ alias Tom Okoth and Juliet Kathambi Kithinji, both students, who are also out on a cash bail of Sh300,000.

Two foreigners; Abouma Tamoua and Albert Likole Lokunda, were ordered to deposit Sh1 million in court each in bail or a bond of similar amounts with one contact person.

Police raided the house allegedly owned by Mr Otieno and arrested 15 people in connection with the said fraud.

According to the police, they recovered mobile phones, 28 steel boxes, several sledge hammer heads, seven desktop computers and gold-coated iron bars.

In 2015, Mr Otieno, broke the internet with his Sh15 million wedding to Kendi Mwiti that featured choppers and luxury vehicles after his expensive traditional wedding that awakened a sleepy village in Meru.

Two months before the wedding, he splashed Sh15 million in a pre-wedding party held at his rural home in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay county.

The then bride-to-be, Kendi, arrived in a chopper, while Mr Otieno came in a convoy of 18 Range Rovers and a Porsche Cayenne.

The couple solemnised their union in an invite-only wedding at Windsor Hotel and a reception at Safari Park Hotel and the bride was chauffeured to the venue on a horse-drawn chariot littered with flower petals.

The long wedding motorcade, which included top-of-the-range fuel guzzlers, snaked its way through the Thika Superhighway to the venue of the ceremony complete with police outriders.