DP Ruto’s wife sends him special birthday message as he turns 53

Mama Rachel Ruto on Saturday penned a special loving message to her husband, Deputy President William Ruto, as he celebrated his 53rd birthday.

Sharing a memorable photo of the two of them from the archives, Rachel said that the second in command is the best thing that has ever happened to her.

She noted that she felt great being part of her husband’s life, adding that their love is unbreakable.

“Happy Birthday Bill. My best friend and confidant. This day is special as we celebrate your birthday and our wedding anniversary. The far we have come all I can say is thank you. Nothing I can do can repay the amount of love and support you have shown,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she said, “My prayer for you as we go forward is Numbers 6:24-26: The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.”

Secretary for Innovation, Digital and Diaspora Communication in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi also sent the DP a birthday message terming him an icon and role model.

“I am happy to call you a friend, a practical mentor, a boss, my Deputy President and God willing the 5th President of The Republic of Kenya,” read part of his message.

Last month, the DP also sent a heartwarming message to his wife as she marked her 51st birthday.

Ruto took to Facebook and in a sweet message declared his love and admiration for his wife, showering her with loving words and turning other women green with envy.

The DP then described Rachel as his most treasured gift, his best friend and confidant.

“Happy Birthday my lovely wife, best friend, confidant and companion, Mama Rachel. You are the greatest gift of my life, my peerless supporter and a distinguished mother to our lovely children. I am proud of you,” wrote Ruto.

Ruto and Rachel, who was born in 1968, have been married for 28 years and it seems, from their public love messages, that their love is getting finer with age just like fine wine.