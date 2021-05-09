DP Ruto’s daughter June introduces Nigerian fiancé

June Ruto (right) with her fiancee Alexander during the engagement ceremony in Nigeria. PHOTO: POOL

Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter June is officially off the market, thanks to an elaborate engagement ceremony in Nairobi that had her parents dancing in excitement.

June officially introduced his fiancee, Nigerian Dr. Alexander Ezenagu, to his family and the world on Saturday.

Ezenagu holds an LLB from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and is also a graduate of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

He currently is an Assistant Law Professor at the Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

He is known to specialize in international tax law, transfer pricing, tax planning, investment advisory, and commercial law advisory and practice.

The engagement bash turned into a blend of two cultures from East and West Africa.

The groom-to-be is from the Igbo culture whilst the reserved June hails from the Kalenjin community in Kenya, best known for its exploits on the field and track

“June’s father kept the event small and simple and family-focused. His position as Deputy President was relegated as he played the role of a father. Ruto and his wife were great hosts,” Nigerian politician Osita Chidoka, who was head of the Nigerian delegation.

The engagement comes six months after the DP publicly challenged her daughter to get married.

June holds a degree in International Communication and joined the diplomatic service in Kenya in 2014.