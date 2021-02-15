DP Ruto ‘resists’ SMS channel





Besieged Deputy President William Ruto indicated he’d boycotted a mobile news alert premium service.

Via his Twitter page, the DP shared a message indicating he has unsubscribed from the service.

“Dear Subscriber, you have successfully unsubscribed from 21411_News_Breaking_News/5sms. Tuonane kule mbele. KaziNiKazi,” he wrote.

The DP was joined in the boycott by some of his close political allies including Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika.

Murkomen suggested the news service had shared inaccurate information.

Murkomen wrote on Twitter; “There’s no difference between SMS news alert 411 and Joseph Goebbels’ notepad. It is the state’s most vicious propaganda tool against hustlers and their quest for inclusion.

UNSUBSCRIBE is the only option left.

Nairobi News has established the service had on Saturday shared information suggesting the DP had been booed at a political rally in Isiolo.

The DP’s move mirrors that of opposition leader Raila Odinga who in a slogan dubbed resist, urged his supporters to desist from purchasing goods and services affiliated to companies he claimed had supported flawed 2017 general elections.

He would later withdraw the campaign following a closing of ranks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto’s move comes in a week he’s faced sustained pressure from President Kenyatta who urged him to resign from the government. The DP has however said he will not resign.