DP Ruto offers Kenyan men tough advice on fatherhood

Deputy President William Ruto has told Kenyan men not to contest fatherhood of children once the mother has decided who the father of the child is.

The DP made his remarks on Friday in Lirhembe, Ikolomani, Kakamega County where he had attended the funeral of Chris Adema, son of Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali.

“Watoto hawa wote ni wetu, bora mungu amekupatia mtoto unachunga mtoto, ni Baraka ya mungu unaendelea mbele tu. Na hakuna mtu ako na uhakika baba ya huyu ni gani bora mama amesema baba ni huyu basi ni huyu na tunaendelea mbele,” Ruto said amid laughter from the crowd.

His remarks come amidst allegations that the Ikolomani MP had sidelined late son’s mother from the burial arrangements.

The mother of the late Adema Petrolina Munyaza, 52, said she only learnt of her son’s death from the clan members rather than from the Ikolomani MP, as she had expected.

Adema, 35, a US marine reportedly met his death after drowning in a swimming pool in Arizona State. He was attempting to save the life of a minor before he met his death.