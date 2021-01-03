DP mourns staffer who died in mysterious circumstances





Deputy President William Ruto has mourned an officer attached to his communication team who died under mysterious circumstances on New Year’s Day.

In his condolence message, the DP described the late David Too as a dependable team player.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of our staff member David Kiprotich Too. Corporal Too was dependable, approachable, took pride in his work, and strived to put things right. We will best remember him for his humility, punctuality, and team spirit,” the condolence message read.

Too is reported to have plunged himself into Ngeria dam on Friday in an incident that caught his family members and relatives by surprise.

Details about this incident remain scanty although his elder brother Aaron Sing’oei suggested the deceased might have been stressed after an official camera he travelled with at home during the festive season was stolen after unknown people broke into his house. Sing’oei added the late Too was in high spirits when he attended a family meeting three days before his death.

“He had a camera which was stolen and he reported the matter to the police. He called me in the morning and told me he was under pressure. He then hang up. When I called back and he did not answer, I only discovered that he had taken his life. It is unfortunate”, said Sing’oei.

The body was retrieved from the dam in the afternoon and Police say they have launched investigations into the matter.

Too’s death comes barely a year after Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, an officer attached to the Deputy President’s office, who was believed to have been a key witness in the fake Sh39 million arms deal, died mysteriously. Police say he was murdered but are yet to arrest his killers.