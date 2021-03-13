Doctors order bed rest for ‘frail’ Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with a paramedic at the Kiambu Law Courts on February 9, 2021. The Governor recently donated Sh500,000 to Gor Mahia. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been discharged from Nairobi Hospital.

Sonko was admitted at the expansive health facility for the past three weeks after reportedly falling sick at Gigiri Police Station where he’d been detained for questioning to establish his links with terrorism activities.

He was discharged on Thursday evening and “taken to his city residence with doctors instructions he rests for 14 days.”

His lawyers availed medical reports showing that he was scheduled to fly to South Africa for specialized treatment and hip replacement.

Confirming his discharge veteran lawyer John Khaminwa, 85, told chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi “ Sonko is under instruction to have total bed rest for the next 14 days.”

Khaminwa told Mugambi that although Sonko had been directed to attend court for the mention of the Sh14m graft case against him and two others but it would not be possible considering his health condition.”

The lawyer told the court there is an upsurge of Corona and all those with pre-existing conditions need to exercise some caution in the way they interact.

This week the Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu closed down the Commercial Division of the Milimani High Court after some staff contracted Covid-19.

Khaminwa said Sonko is frail and needs some total rest as directed by the physicians attending to him.

“Your brother senior principal magistrate Peter Ooko had called for a second opinion from a psychiatrist about the mental condition of Sonko after receiving a report from another doctor that he is not mentally fit to stand trial,” Khaminwa.

Khaminwa is teaming up with lawyers Assa Nyakundi and Wilfred Nyamu in defending Sonko.