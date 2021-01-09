DK Kwenye Beat welcomes baby girl.





GOSPEL singer David Kilonzo, commonly known by the stage name DK Kwenye Beat, appears to steadily be moving from his infamous sex scandal after he publicly celebrated the birth of his first child.

Nairobi News understands the bouncing baby girl, namely Kayley Leilani Kilonzo, was born four days ago, even though the singer only made the announcement on Thursday through social media.

The baby arrives months after the singer held a secretive wedding to his longtime partner Shanice Wangechi.

“DK is moving on well from the scandal. The baby girl is four days old and she comes over a year after her parents’ low-key wedding in 2019. DK married Shanice just after the scandal settled. The event was discrete with only close friends and family in attendance. Not so many know this till now.” a close friend to the couple told Nairobi News.

Making the announcement on Instagram, DK thanked his wife Shanice who he said has stood by his side during the tough times, and their parents for supporting them during the difficult times.

“My heartfelt gratitude to my love Shanice Wangechi for adding a reason for joyous moments in 2021 by giving us a baby Kayley. To our parents, what a great honour it is to be supported and know that you have had our backs from day one. Blessings upon you in spades, we celebrate you now and forever.”

DK’s sex scandal sent the showbiz industry into a frenzy when blogger Xtian Dela published claims from a 20-year-old girl from Nakuru, accusing the singer and his colleague Hopekid of sexually exploiting her and in the process infecting her with an incurable STI.

The two artists trended for weeks on social media thanks to these allegations before apologizing.

However, the duo continues to maintain their innocence.

All this while, Shanice stood by his man who blamed his fellow gospel musicians for fueling the sex scandal. I

n an interview back in 2019 DK vowed never to forgive his detractors for the pain they caused him leading to him losing a number of gigs owing to bad publicity.