DJ Shitti’s ‘beef’ with TV producers





Comedian Steven Oduor Dede, popularly known as DJ Shitti, has hit out at TV producers in the mainstream media, describing them as ‘mediocre’, while even suggesting, without backing up his claims, that they (producers) specialize in destroying the careers of upcoming artists.

He spoke at a recent interview during the opening of fellow actor Omosh’s house which was built through the support of media personality Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o and other stakeholders.

DJ Shitti pointed out the folding up of two popular TV shows namely Auntie Boss and The Real Househelps of Kawangware, where he starred, as evidence that the mainstream media is filled with ‘siasa’ (politics)

“TV imebeba ma mediocre (TV has a lot of mediocre people),” he claimed.

Adding: “Watu wenye wanafanya TV ni wenye wanaissue an wasanii. Show kama Aunti Boss na Real Househelps of Kawangware hazivai kufa (those in TV have issues with artists, Auntie Boss and the Real Househelps of Kawangware should not have been folded up.”

DJ Shitti also opened up on his new role as a digital content creator with his Youtube channel now boasting up to 200,000 subscribers.

“Online is the future and we are working hard to ensure we provide the content needed by our fans. I am open to working with Omosh, infact we are already working together.”

DJ Shitti has also reiterated his interest in changing the lives of commercial sex workers in Kenya, adding, the community helped him before he rose to fame.