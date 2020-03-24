DJ Pierra Makena returns from US straight into quarantine

Kenyan celebrity dj Pierra Makena arrived back into the country after being stuck in the United States for some days due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Through Instagram in the weekend, Makena said she had been stranded at the Los Angeles International Airport after Turkish Airlines cancelled her flight due to the pandemic.

“So my flight is cancelled and Turkish Airlines have sent me back to ticketing to get another solution,” Makena wrote.

On Saturday, DJ Makena said that she had been forced to fly to New York and luckily managed to book a Kenya Airways flight direct to Nairobi and that she had arrived safely back home.

She however announced that she would be in self-quarantine for 14 days in line with the government’s directive for travellers landing at JKIA from countries affected by the virus.

“I’m in for 14 days quarantine. I’ll try to keep you guys posted. Be safe and keep others safe,” she posted.

She thanked Kenyans, especially those in the diaspora for offering to help her when she was stuck in LA.

“Thanks for the constant calls and all those who tried to help me secure a flight back home…God bless yaani! Diaspora thank you for all the calls and offers you gave…even some who don’t know me…still called to check up just because I am Kenyan,” she added.