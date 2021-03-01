DJ Mo quits NTV, replacement unveiled





Popular Disc Jockey Sammy Muraya alias DJ Mo, has officially left NTV.

Muraya has been a co-host at the Crossover 101 gospel show but the popular TV station, through its social media platforms, unveiled a new presenter who made a debut on Sunday, February, 28, 2021.

The new presenter, who goes by the stage name DJ Son of Nations, will be co-hosting the show with Grace Ekirapa on the rebranded show Crossover

“Here’s a fresh look, new season of Crossover. Every Sunday from 11:30am,” a post on NTV social media pages read.

The first episode of the rebranded show, titled Fresh Start was held outside Nation Media offices along Kimathi Street on Sunday.

It's a new day right here at #Crossover and we are grateful for fresh starts!@GraceEkirapa@SONOFNATIONS pic.twitter.com/E41h8mMkgx — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) February 28, 2021

There was a live performance from Kenya gospel artistes.

Ekirapa while welcoming DJ Son mentioned she had previously worked with him.

“I think people do not know this, but it is not the first time that me and you are working together. Things don’t just happen, there is a reason for every season,” she said

Nairobi News could not immediately establish why DJ Mo, husband to celebrated singer Size 8, left NTV