Did State House delete Ruto’s ‘Hutsler’ photo on FB?

Deputy President William Ruto makes his address to Kenyans during the Madaraka Day speech in Kisumu. PHOTO: COURTESY

The lukewarm relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto has now moved to social media.

This is after a section of Facebook users on Tuesday accused the State House Kenya account of uploading and then deleting the DP’s photo on the social media platform.

State House Kenya is a Facebook page that exclusively highlights President Uhuru Kenyatta’s activities.

The photo in question was reportedly one showing the Deputy President addressing Kenyans during the national Madaraka Day celebrations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

The picture also shows Ruto donning a traditional shirt with a political message ‘The Hutsler’ written on it.

Hutsler is a slogan the DP popularly uses, one which his allies say will help propel him to the presidency.

It refers to the common citizen’s way of making ends meet (hustle) even though its messaging has been criticized by his rivals who arguing it pits the rich against the poor.

By the time the photo was deleted, it had reportedly garnered close to 1000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“We came to tell you we know you deleted this (William Ruto’s photo) but we still love it even after deleting,” claimed a Facebook user using the name Steve Ken.

Another user who commented on the page suggested State House deleted the photo after it received more interactions from those who visited the page.

The State House Kenya page administrator later reposted the DP’s photo alongside that of other leaders in attendance at the function in one slide.

The other personalities included opposition leader Raila Odinga who is Ruto’s political rival and Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o.

“(You have now placed) all photos in one, no more embarrassment of liking one picture,” wrote Maru Felix.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who publicly confirmed that he deleted all his social media accounts because of constant bullying by Kenyans, has had to endure a breakdown in the political relationship with his Deputy who is looking to succeeding him in 2022.

Kenyatta attempted to explain the situation sometime back, suggesting Ruto had kickstarted early campaigns to succeed him, while Ruto also confirmed he had been locked out of most key decision making meetings and events.