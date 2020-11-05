Diamond’s sister confirms her three-month marriage has fallen apart





Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz’s Sister Esma Platnumz seems to have already parted ways with her husbandYahya Msizwa only three months after they got married.

Esma made the revelation during a question and answer session with her fans on her Instagram page.

A fan asked her whether she was still married to her husband to which she responded in the negative.

“Bado upo kwenye ndoa yako?” asked a fan.

“Sipo tena niko single,” replied Esma.

Another fan probed further to understand if her new husband is the one who left her, she however clarified that they amicably decided to go their separate ways.

“Inasemekana kwamba umeachwa ni kweli?” asked another fan.

“Tumeachana yes kuna ajabu!” responded Esma.

She also hinted that there was a possibility of her brother Diamond reuniting with her baby mama, Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, and that she would be coming to Tanzania very soon.

“Diamond atamrudia Zari? I miss them together aki,” wrote another fan.

“Soon utawaona na watoto wao,” commented Esma.

Esma tied the knot with Tanzanian businesaman Yahya Msizwa as a third wife in August .