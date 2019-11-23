Detectives gun down two gangsters in city

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday night shot and injured two gangsters who have been operating within the city.

The detectives recovered a Ceska pistol, which had twelve rounds of ammunition, in the incident that took place along Ukwala Road.

“Last night detectives fatally injured two gangsters who defied a lawful order to surrender and instead engaged them in a fierce shootout at the intersection of Ukwala road and Mwatate lane. A ceska pistol with twelve rounds of ammunitions and masks recovered. Two other suspects escaped,” a statement by the DCI said.

Elsewhere, detectives on Friday recovered over 18 million worth of counterfeit cigarettes in Kenyatta market, Kilimani estate.

Four suspects identified as Kefa Onyino, Joseph Kariuki, Paul Njoroge and John Wainaina who were found supplying them were arrested.

In a statement, the DCI said members of the public informed them about a canter that was in possession of the counterfeit cigarettes.

“Tipped off by the public, detectives intercepted a Mistubishi canter and upon search found 182 cartons each containing 50 packets of the cigarettes christened Golden Deer King size. One Chinese suspect being sought as four are pending arraignment on November 25, 2019. Exhibit secured and the lorry detained,” the statement by the DCI said.