Detectives bust criminal ring in Kisauni, arrest seven suspects

Sleuths drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday night arrested seven suspected criminals who have been operating in Kisauni, Mombasa County.

In a statement, the DCI said that they received a tip-off from members of the public who alerted them leading to a intelligence operation that saw the seven arrested.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Abubakar Mothar alias Sela Sela, Mohammed Juma Bakari alias Fujo, Shaban Nyati, Mohammed Abdallah alias Baba Yee, Mohamed Badi alias Daddy, Salid Salim Ndaro alias Salim Madiro and Seif Kai Makembamba alias Biggy.

“The seven were busted out of their hideouts in an operation steered by DCI detectives in Kisauni,” part of the statement read.

The DCI also revealed that investigations into their links to various crimes had been launched and that they would remain in police custody awaiting interrogation and subsequent arraignment in court.