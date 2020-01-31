Detectives arrest prime suspect in hotel room murder of 78-year-old German man

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday arrested a prime suspect in the murder of German national Detering Herman who was found dead in a hotel room.

Mary Mwikali Kavuu, 32, was nabbed by sleuths at Diani in the South Coast and taken into custody.

“32-Year-Old Mary Mwikali Kavuu, the prime suspect in the Brutal Murder of a 78-year-old German national Mr. Detering Herman on 28th January, 2020 has this evening been arrested at Diani in South Coast by @DCI_Kenya Detectives based at the Headquarters,” the DCI said in a statement.

The female suspect, who was the last person to be seen in the company of the late German, is expected to record a statement on the matter on Friday.

The body of the elderly man was found lying in a pool of blood in a room at the Moriena Cottages in Malindi where he has been staying since December 4, 2019.

The deceased’s body was found on the floor covered in bed sheets and clothes with deep cut wounds and the bed, floor and walls were found with bloodstains.