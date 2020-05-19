Demented father charged with defiling 11-month-old daughter

A middle-aged man has been charged in court with incest after allegedly defiling his 11-month-old daughter at his house in Kariobangi North estate in Nairobi.

Mr James* is accused of committing the offence on November 23, 2019 before going into hiding.

INDECENT ACT

The accused has also been charged with indecent act with a child for intentionally and unlawfully touching the baby’s private parts.

On the material day, the suspect was busted by his wife’s friend in the act, after she knocked unexpectedly.

His wife had left the child home under care of her 14-year-old son as she went to borrow cash from a friend but the son left the baby in the house and went out to play with his friends.

On her way back home, a neighbour informed her that her daughter had been crying continuously for a long time.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT

She found that the minor had been defiled and went asking neighbours who came to her house and she was informed that her husband was seen leaving the house moments before she returned.

The her friend, who busted the child’s father in act, informed her that he opened for her while holding the naked baby and returned to bed with her leaving her at the door.

The suspect denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji of the Makadara Law Courts. He was freed on a Sh 500,000 bond. Hearing of the case starts on July 29, 2020.

*Editor’s note: Name of the accused has been withheld to protect the minor’s identity