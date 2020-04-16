DCI receives major boost in fight against Covid-19

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has received a significant boost in the fight against Coronavirus with a donation of rubber gloves, face masks, liquid soap, hands disinfectant gel and dispensers, infra-red thermometers, protective eye-wear, backpack sprayers, serviette dispensers and bins from GIZ.

The Director of DCI George Kinoti, while receiving the donations on Wednesday, said he was grateful to the Federal Republic of Germany.

— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 15, 2020

The DCI boss said the donation would be distributed to front line DCI officers to ensure that they are protected from contracting Covid-19 during their everyday work.

GIZ Head of Country component (Program to Build and Strengthen Police Structures in Kenya) Ulrich Jaenen assured the DCI of more support funded by the German Federal Foreign Office -Implemented through GIZ Police Program Africa.

— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 15, 2020

Detectives and police officers are among the people who are at high risk of contracting covid-19 as they try to enforce the curfew and cessation delayed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

So far, Kenya has recorded 225 positives cases, while ten people have passed on.