DCI pursues man who conned trader of Sh2.1million in fake shares deal

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is looking for a businessman who received Sh2.1million from a trader promising to buy shares for him at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

The DCI obtained orders to peruse Brian Mutinda Kimeu’s account at the Standard Chartered Bank where Geoffrey Njau Mwaura deposited the money after they agreed he would purchase the shares.

Kimeu had promised Mwaura that he was in a position to buy the shares for him.

After receiving the cash in October last year, Kimeu is said to have gone underground and switched off his phone.

Corporal Jackson Mbitu of Kasarani DCI offices, who is investigating a case of obtaining money by false pretences, obtained orders from the Makadara Law Courts to receive copies of account Kimeu’s bank statements for the period between October 15 and November 30, 2019.