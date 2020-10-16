DCI nabs 2 doctors, 3 workers after 10 decomposing foetuses found in Pangani clinic





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding three medical doctors and their three workers on suspicion of running an abortion clinic after ten decomposing foetuses were recovered on Thursday.

The two medics, Dr. Mwaura Karumbi and Dr John Marore, were picked up at at Prestige Health Point Medical Center along Murang’a Road in Pangani area, Nairobi County on Thursday morning.

They were apprehended by Starehe DCI officers based at Pangani police station and taken to record statements with DCI.

The two doctors were arrested alongside Christopher Mwangi, Erick Mwenda and Judith Anyanzwa on suspicion of carrying out abortions at the said facility.

Detectives also recovered appliances suspected to be for use in conducting illegal abortions.

A woman suspected to have procured abortion was found admitted in the facility which had no operating licenses.

A senior detective who declined to be named for fear of reprisals said investigations had been ongoing for a while before the midmorning raid.

The recovered foetuses have been taken to the morgue.

The suspects spent the night in police cells and police will make a decision on whether to free them on police bail or not after conclusion of investigations but the detective confirmed they will be charged on Monday.

The DCI detective attributed the rise of illegal abortions to the re-opening of schools where learners who got pregnant during the long closure of schools due to Covid-19 pandemic could be seeking to terminate pregnancies before resuming classes.