DCI detains four suspects linked to Sh18million mobile phones theft

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has obtained custodial orders to hold four men linked to theft of mobile phones and accessories valued at Sh 18 million on transit from JKIA to Eastleigh.

The suspects – Mwangangi Kyalo, Newton Mwendwa Njeru, Jacob Karuiru Waithaka and Patrick Mwangi Irungu – will be detained at Buruburu Police Station after Corporal David Kubabi of Buruburu DCI offices obtained the orders from Senior Resident Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of Makadara Law Courts.

The four were found with 631 cartons out of the 750 cartons that contained the phones in their rented house in Imara Daima, Embakasi on April 13, 2020.

DCI detectives also traced the lorry and found it abandoned along Masai road off Mombasa road with seven cartons containing the phones.

The driver of the lorry hired by the phones owner diverted it along the way and is still at large.

Cpl. Kubabi said he needs to have the four suspects in custody to help him trace the driver and possibly recover the remaining items.

The suspects did not oppose the application to hold them. They will be presented before the court on Friday.