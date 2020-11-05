Daring thugs break into 50 houses in Utawala apartment, sweep them clean





50 families living in a three storey building in Mihang’o, Utawala, woke up in shock on Wednesday morning to find each of their houses had been broken into and all their valuables stolen and none of them heard a single thing.

Residents behind the black and green gate of the apartment building are still in shock and still cannot believe what transpired.

“We woke up at around 5a.m to find our houses broken into, but we suspect that the robbers may have come to our block at 2.30 a.m. There some of us who have been robbed off money. We found a handbag on the ground floor. What scares us is that we had locked the doors from inside, but we found them wide open,” one of the residents told Nairobi News on phone.

What was even more shocking was that the thieves even took away even clothes that had been left outside on the hanging lines.

But some of the tenants revealed that they lost more valuable and expensive things in their houses including electronics.

“If the curfew is at 11pm, then how do we get robbed in the middle of the night?” another resident posed.

According to another resident, the thievery is now becoming habitual after a car was stolen last week right outside the compound.

The residents suspect the robbers drugged them before sweeping their houses clean.

The victims complained that there had been a spike in incidences of robbery in the area in the last few weeks.

They said they had reported the puzzling matter to the Karangita police post while holding on to hope that their property will be recovered and the robbers brought to book.