Dandora Youth unveil Skyward sponsorship

Local airline company Skyward Express chairman Captain Mohammed Abdi (Left), Kenyan international Johana Omolo (Right) and Dandora Youth Captain Brian Chege at the airline offices in Nairobi. Omolo's foundation partnered with the airline to offer Sh2 millon sponsorship to the club. PIC: COURTESY

Kenyan international Johana ‘Tosh’ Omolo through his foundation has partnered with Skyward Express to sponsor Division Two Side Dandora Youth.

The two-year deal is worth Sh2 million with an option of an extension was unveiled on Wednesday at the airlines’ offices at Wilson Airport.

The event was graced by Omolo, club CEO Tosh Juma and Skyward Chairman Captain Mohammed Abdi where the deal was put to pen and paper.

The decorated Kenyan midfielder is still unattached after severing ties with relegated Turkish Premier League side BB Erzurumspor last month but revealed that he is close to nailing a move with another club in the same country very soon.

“As a player, I’m happy to be part of this initiative aimed at building talent and improving the state of football in estates like Dandora where there are a lot of talented youths. This is a good sponsorship which will assist this team to achieve its target of making it to the top-flight league in the next three seasons,” said Omolo.

“I will be going back to Turkey and my agent is working on that. I have had a good experience after playing in Belgium and Turkey and will play football for the next five seasons before I can think of retirement,” added the 31-year-old midfielder.

Abdi said the airline which plies various routes in Western Kenya and North Rift has been involved in Sports Sponsorship before more so on athletics and rugby. He said sponsoring a football club is a good move for the company to assert its presence in the sports fraternity.

The fourth tier side is coached by revered former Sofapaka coach Ezekiel Akhwana and plays its home matches at Tom Mboya grounds in Dandora. It is currently ranked fourth in the league standings with 20 points from 13 games.

“Coaching is a passion and handling a fourth-tier team also comes with the same pressure as a top league team. With this sponsorship, we will work hard and I’m sure in the three seasons to come, we will be in the premier league. It is good to nurture talents and see young players grow in this lower league,” said Akhwana who was flanked by the team captain Brian Chege.