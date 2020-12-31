Daddy Owen deletes wife’s pictures on social media





Gospel singer Owen Mwatia, real name Daddy Owen has hinted that all is not well at his matrimonial home after deleting photos of himself with his wife Farida Wambui on his social media pages.

And in a message posted on the same platform, he’s thanked his fans for standing with him amid reports he’s separated with Wambui.

Rumours have been rife that Wambui, a mother of two, walked out of the matrimonial home she shares with the singer and got engaged to a city tycoon.

Nairobi News could not verify these claims and neither did Daddy Owen.

In a post on social media, the Vanity hitmaker also asked his followers to remember him in prayer while pleading for patience.

“Thank you to all who have reached out to me in one way or another over the last few days with prayers or encouraging words of support following news circulating in the media involving me and my family,” he wrote.

The singer said God’s word motivated him to rejoice in all seasons and maintain “a perspective of joy” in whatever he went through as He would make everything work out.

“The word of God encourages us in all seasons to rejoice, for the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, and faithfulness. This requires us to maintain a perspective of joy in whatever we go through as we know ultimately our walk will produce perfection in God for her makes all things work out for good.”

“Thank you for all encouragement and as I journey through this season, I request for time, patience and lots of prayers as you’ve always supported me in my ministry. I appreciate you for always being there, and I remain confident God will see us through. Love conquers all and love covers a multitude of sins. God bless you.”

The couple got married in 2016 in an invite-only wedding that was attended by family and friends in the entertainment industry.

They are blessed with two children.