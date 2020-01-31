D-day for Victor Wanyama as transfer window closes

Kenyan international Victor Wanyama will most likely leave English Premier League (EPL) side Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes at midnight Friday.

A number of credible sports portals in UK are reporting that Spurs are ready to offload the defensive midfielder who only has 18 months left on his contract.

Bayer Leverkusen, Fiorentina, Lazio and Celtic have emerged as front runners to land his signature but Spurs £8m, approximately Ksh10 billion, asking price seems to be the stumbling block.

Daily Mail Sports also reports that French sides Rennes and Strasbourg have also expressed interest in the Kenya player who has been on the sidelines of Tottenham’s first team for the past year.

Wanyama impressed in his first two seasons at Spurs but has made only four appearances this season with his last coming as a substitute against Bayern Munich in December.

He moved to England in 2013, joining Southampton from Celtic, a team he had played for since 2011.

Cumulatively Wanyama has spent 9 years in the UK and recently acquired a British passport.