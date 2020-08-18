Curve flattening? 271 test positive for Covid-19





The rate of new Covid-19 infections remained relatively low for the third day after 271 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of coronavirus infections to 30,636.

Tuesday was the third day in a row where the number of daily infections has not surpassed the 300.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Rashid Aman on Tuesday said of the 271 new cases reported, 267 are Kenyans while four are foreigners.

In terms of gender, 178 are male while 93 are female. The youngest is one-year-old while the oldest is 80.

Nairobi leads with 99 cases, followed by Kiambu with 20, Laikipia 20, Migori 18, Uasin Gishu 18, Lamu 11, Turkana 10, Kajiado nine, Nakuru four, Mombasa and Machakos three.

Dr Aman noted that 208 patients have recovered from the disease bringing the total number of discharges to 17,368.

“I would like to take this appreciation to thank our healthcare workers for this great achievement,” he said.

On a sad note, five people he says have died from Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of fatalities by the disease to 487.