Curfew: Prophet Owuor’s pastor probed for night attacks on civilians

Police are investigating a security firm in Homa Bay County for attacks on residents while claiming to enforce law and order and implementing the curfew directive.

Guards from Catchspy Links, which is associated with a Pastor at Prophet David Owuor’s Church, are said to have run amok, attacking villagers in Rachuonyo East Sub County while purporting to be police officers.

The Director of the firm, Mr Moses Omollo, police said, is a Pastor at Prophet Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness Ministry, Nyabende in Homa Bay County.

“We have launched investigations into the claims of attacks on locals and alleged enforcement of law and order as well as curfew by the guards. This is entirely the work of police officers and government administrators and not security firms,” Rachuonyo East Sub County police commander Mr Charles Barasa said on Tuesday.

The police boss said security firms are not allowed to implement any government directives adding that action will be taken if the firm is found culpable.

Assaulted him

Mr Felix Okello Napa, 31 from Oriang’ village, Kodhoch East Sub Location on Tuesday narrated how the guards who identified themselves as police officers bumped into him at his farm at around 10am on Sunday and assaulted him.

“They found my wife and I digging in our farm in the village and while claiming to be police officers, arrested me telling me that they were on patrol,” Mr Napa told Nairobi News.

He said the group of five guards told him that there was a waiting police vehicle around ready to transport him to the police station but they ended up trekking to Pastor Omollo’s home where he was attacked.

“They hit me with clubs while in the company of other workers in the presence of their boss without uttering a word on my crime. They also cut my fingers with a knife. I then reported the matter later at Othoro police post after my neighbours took me to a local dispensary,” Mr Napa said.

Nairobi News has pictures showing the wounds inflicted on Mr Napa.

Later, he said the firm’s director informed him that his home had been broken into and some of his chicken stolen.

Paul Owuor Otieno said that the guards were feared in the village as they had reigned terror in the area.

“They have even been involved in land dispute brawls here and attack people at will. They pretend to be police officers and are feared with members of the public doing anything under their command,” Mr Otieno told Nairobi News.

He accused the guards of working in cahoots with some local administrators in the area.

Mr Barasa, the area police commander said pastor Omollo, the firm’s director had also reported a matter where he claimed his eight chicken had been stolen.

“We are investigating two cases already reported. Of the alleged stolen chicken and attack on this victim by the pastor’s security guards,” Mr Barasa said.

Mr Napa was treated at Othoro dispensary in Homa Bay before being referred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu.

Mr Omollo, however, refused to comment on the matter when reached and referred Nairobi News to the police.

“The matter is already with the police. Kindly reach them,” he said.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Esther Seroney said investigations will be conducted as nobody is allowed to take the law into their own hands.