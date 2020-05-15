Crystal: Sauti Sol kicked me out of Sol Generation

Singer Crystal Asige has finally spilled the beans on why she left Sol Generation barely 10 months after it was sensationally introduced into the Kenyan music scene.

The gifted visual impaired songbird, who is currently riding high with her latest single Safer, confessed that she was kicked out of the Sauti Sol owend record label.

Appearing on Chat Spot, Crystal said Sauti Sol simply did not want to continue working with her in the group and told her to leave.

“It’s not a very long story, back in November (2019) they told me they wanted me to leave, they don’t want me to be in the group anymore so I left. That’s literally the beginning and the end of the story,” revealed Crystal.

Her confession comes several months after Sauti Sol lead singer Bien Aime Baraza revealed that they were no longer working with her.

It was during a press briefing on their 5th studio album launch where they disclosed that Cyrstal had left Sol Generation ‘harmoniously’.

Bien also pointed out that Cyrstal’s exit came with a lot of complications which he did not divulge in details but maintained that the exit was amicable.

Cyrstal featured in the hit Extravaganza, a collaboration between Sauti Sol and Sol Generation, which also comprised of Kaskazini, Bensol and Nviiri The Story Teller.