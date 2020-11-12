Crowne Plaza hosts cake mixing ceremony – PHOTOS

Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport hotel staff and guests pouring rum on fruits and nuts used to prepare the traditional plum cake during a cake mixing ceremony. The traditional plum cake dates back to 17th century marking the arrival of the harvest season, dry fruits are mixed in wine, brandy or rum in the preparations of the Christmas cake that is done approximately 1 month prior to baking. November 3, 2020. Picture Kanyiri Wahito

Crowne Plaza Airport hotel, the exquisite property located in close to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, hosted the first event of the joyous Christmas celebrations – The Cake Mixing ceremony.

As is well known, the festive joy of Christmas is no fun without the traditional Christmas cake and to spread the warmth of this year-end festival, the hotel marked this traditional ritual much ahead of others in the city with a gala fair.

The culinary team led by executive chef, Chef Brahmanand, platted a host of nuts with a variety of alcohol for the rich mix at their outlet.

The few guests and staff cheered and were invited to join in the liquor to create the magical mixture for the delectable cakes for the festive season.

“The ceremony proved to be a great way for the hotel management and the guest to relish an early festive Christmas cheer. The cake symbolises celebration and we at Crowne Plaza Airport hotel are all geared up and excited for the Christmas season,” said Chef Brahmanand.

The event is an annual event for the hotel and happens during the first week of November in preparation for Christmas.

“As we plan to share delicious cakes with our guests, partners and staff alike, the mixing and soaking of the fruits for the Christmas cake is done approximately 1 month prior to baking,” added Mr Barnabas Wamoto, the Crowne Plaza General Manager.

It was so much delight to see choicest of liquor brought out by the team to soak in the glazed cherries, raisins, orange peel and special home spices.

As the liquor poured, the air was filled with an intoxicating aroma setting in the high spirits for the afternoon and the Christmas season ahead.

As the fruits were rolled away in barrels it is only some time before the chef pans out those delicious plum cake and other goodies.

The history of the cake-mixing ceremony dates back to the 17th century, and it also marked the arrival of the harvest season.

During this time, lots of fruits and nuts were harvested and prepared to go into the making of the traditional plum cake.

This ceremony became a family affair where they would come together to soak dry fruits in wine, brandy or rum in hoping that the fine flavour would fill their Christmas with sweetness!