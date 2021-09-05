Cracks appear within Hutsler Nation

Deputy President William Ruto with MPs Moses Kuria (left) and Elisha Busienei during a fund-raiser in aid of various churches held at Kapyemit Primary School in Maili-Nne, Eldoret Town on October 30, 2016. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Controversial lawmaker Moses Kuria appears to be leading a revolt within the Hutsler Nation, a budding political movement associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

The Gatundu lawmaker was conspicuously absent from an economic forum meeting involving 40 lawmakers from Central Kenya that was chaired by the DP at the weekend.

He then dismissed the meeting in a lengthy statement on his Facebook page.

“UDA (United Democratic Alliance) is not the only political party in the Hutsler Nation Family,” he opined.

“Any other narrative is false, outdated, and ill-intentioned.”

Kuria also described UDA as a ‘small’ party that only had one lawmaker and two Members of County Assembly (MCA).

He further suggested the political outfit was displaying dictatorial tendencies. UDA is a political party associated with the DP which was formed after the second in command politically fell out with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Besides Kuria, Bahati lawmaker Kimani Ngunjiri has accused Susan Kihika, whom she is competing with for UDA’s gubernatorial ticket in Nakuru, of cherry-picking candidates who will vie in the region.

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri is the other high-ranking lawmaker to publicly differ with Ruto.