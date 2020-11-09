Covid-19: Immigration downscales passport processing





The Directorate of Immigration announced that it had downscaled its operations in full compliance with a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta owing to the upsurge in Covid-19 positive cases.

The Kenyatta directive on the measures to contain Coronavirus was directed to all government departments.

In a statement, the Directorate said it was in line with government directive to scale down operations in order to curb the spread of the new virus.

“We have downscaled our operations. All passport applicants are required to book new dates for submission. This is effective Monday, November 9, 2020,” the statement reads.

The directorate already canceled current appointments for passports submission applications and biometrics enrolment.

People with emergency travel needs like medical, scholarships, government assignments or employment abroad can still get services.

They will, however, be required to call the directorate through its hotline number 0110 922 065 during official working hours for assistance.

An applicant with an urgent need to travel will be required to provide documentary evidence.

Last week, President Kenyatta announced a raft of new measures aimed at combating what has been touted as the second wave of the virus in the country.

The head of state said public servants who are aged 58 and above should work from home to curb the spread of the disease.

He also said only public servants in critical sectors will be allowed to be physically in office.

“To protect government staffers drawn from vulnerable groups, I direct that all state and public officers aged above 58 years and those with compromised immunity to work remotely, this with the exemption of those serving in critical sectors,” said Mr Kenyatta when he reviewed Covid-19 measures imposed in August.

He directed Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to scale down in-person engagements and conduct their meetings virtually.