Court rejects complainant’s application to drop charges against theft suspect

A magistrate at the Makadara Law Courts has turned down an application by a boda boda rider to withdraw a theft case against a client who stole his bike.

Daniel Ouma wanted to withdraw a case against Josphat Mogeni who stole his motorbike in Nairobi. The suspect was later found in possession of the bike Eldoret.

Ouma reported the theft at Muthaiga Police Station on October 3, 2020 under OB number 41/3/10/2019.

Mogeni was arrested in Langas estate, Eldoret town. He has been charged with threatening to kill at the Eldoret Law Courts.

Police Constable Moses Okello had sworn an affidavit to support his application for a production order for Mogeni to be brought to Nairobi to face charges of stealing.

But Ouma said he didn’t want a case as long as he gets back his motorbike. However, Senior Resident Magistrate Steve Jalang’o declined to have the case dropped.

Jalang’o directed Okello to take pictures of the motorbike to be used as exhibit during Mogeni’s trial.

Ouma will only be required to attend the court and testify.