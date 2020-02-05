Court orders mental assessment for suspect in hen rape case

Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga has ordered for a mental assessment of a 65-year-old man who raped his landlord’s old hen to death at his compound in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

Nyaga directed the police to table Pius Mwendo’s psychiatrist report before him on February 17.

Mwendo, a watchman at a school in the area, is charged with unnatural offence after he allegedly had carnal knowledge of the bird until it died.

He is accused of committing the despicable act on January 30 at around 7am.

He is accused of sexually assaulting Francis Waweru’s chicken at his small garden beneath the house he lived in.

He allegedly claimed to have told Waweru that he had killed the chicken accidentally after he was found holding its carcass and offered to pay for it.

Mwendo was arrested at a school where he works as a watchman after Waweru made a report to police.

He denied the charges and will remain in custody until February 17.

The carcass has been photographed and the pictures will be used as evidence in the case. A veterinary report will also be tabled as exhibits.