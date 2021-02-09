Court jails man for 30 years for chopping of wide’s hands

LEFT: Ms Jackline Mwende at her father's home in Kathama village. RIGHT: Stephen Ngila Nthenge at Wamunyu law courts on August 1, 2016.

A Machakos Court has jailed Stephen Ngila for 30 years after finding him guilty of chopping Jackeline Mwende’s hands in 2016.

Mwende is Ngila’s wife and the incident occurred in 2016.

Ngila, 39, has however been granted 14 days to appeal else he could remain in jail until he is 69.

Machakos law court magistrate Brenda Bartoo noted in her judgment the accused was not remorseful for the offense convicted of.

” The court notes that the offense committed was grave, and the victim in the statement does not wish for any restitution, therefore I proceed and sentence you for the offense of attempted murder contrary to section 220(A) of penal code. That you will serve an imprisonment of 30 years and you have 14 days of the appeal.”, Justice Bartoo said in part of her judgment.

The offense was committed at Mwala in Machakos County on 25th July, 2016 with Mwende claiming that her husband chopped off her hands with a machete because she could not bear him children.

This was despite several tests showing that it was her husband who had reproductive issues.

He had severally refused to appear for treatment that had been prescribed.